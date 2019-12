Gillingham chairman Paul Scally tells BBC Late Kick Off London & the South East he hopes the club can move into a new stadium within three years and emulate Swansea by winning promotion to the Premier League.

The Gills won promotion to League One after beating Torquay 1-0 on Saturday.

Late Kick Off London and the South East is on BBC One at 23:20 BST on Monday and then available for the next seven days via the BBC iPlayer.