The president of Benfica, Luís Filipe Vieira, lays flowers at the statue of Sir Bobby Robson at St James' Park prior to the Europa league quarter-final match between Newcastle and the Portuguese club.

Robson managed Benfica's two biggest rivals during his career - Sporting Lisbon between 1992 and 1994, and Porto between 1994 and 1996.

The former Newcastle and England manager died in 2009 after a long battle with cancer.