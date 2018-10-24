Sunderland manager Paolo Di Canio says his players were "warriors" as they beat Newcastle 3-0 at St James' Park in the Tyne-Wear derby.

In only the Italian's second game in charge, Sunderland took a first-half lead through Stephane Sessegnon before strikes by Adam Johnson and David Vaughan late in the game sealed the points.

The win moves Sunderland three points clear of the relegation zone with five games to go but Di Canio insists it is only a "little step towards trying to keep the team up".

He also explains his exuberant celebrations and says he will need a new suit after sliding along the touchline.