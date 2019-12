QPR manager Harry Redknapp says he doubts he can convince Joey Barton to return to the club when his loan spell at Marseille finishes at the end of the season.

Barton's last game for the London club ended in acrimony when he was sent off for clashing with a number of Manchester City players, an incident that saw him given a 12-match ban.

His parent club look likely to be relegated from the Premier League this season, a situation that Barton has previously stated would make a return unlikely.