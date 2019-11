West Brom manager Steve Clarke praises the work of his strikers after picking a bold formation featuring three forwards for their 3-0 win away at Southampton.

Goals from Marc-Antoine Fortune, Romelu Lukaku and Shane Long secured the points for West Brom in a game which saw Southampton's sub Gaston Ramirez and Daniel Fox, and Albion's Fortune sent off.

The victory leaves West Brom in eighth place with four games still to play.