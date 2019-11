Former Preston North End manager Craig Brown believes there is 'no better candidate' than David Moyes to take over from Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Ferguson will retire at the end of the season and Moyes has been handed a six-year contract at Old Trafford and will start his new job on 1 July.

Moyes preceded Brown as manager of Preston and the former Scotland boss says the Glaswegian has the courage and the determination to take over from Ferguson.