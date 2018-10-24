Breaking record emotional - Lampard

  • From the section Chelsea

Frank Lampard says he felt "emotional" after becoming Chelsea's all-time record goal scorer in their 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

Lampard scored twice in the second half to virtually secure Chelsea's Champions League qualification and take his tally for the Blues to 203 goals, of which 165 have come in the Premier League.

Despite breaking Bobby Tambling's long-standing record, Lampard is yet to agree a contract for next season, although he states he hopes to remain with the club beyond the end of the season.

Top videos

Top Stories

Premier League managers
Patrick Day
  • From the section Boxing
George Ford
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford, Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, Arsenal defender Sokratis and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Peter O'Mahony and Rob Kearney return to the Ireland team to face the All Blacks in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Darren Bent, Pepe Reina, Jamie Carragher
Video
  • From the section Football