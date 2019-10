Sir Alex Ferguson addresses the crowd after taking charge of his final game at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United boss says managing the club has been "the most fantastic experience of my life", and jokes he might now be able to enjoy watching the team play "rather than suffer with them".

The Scot, 71, has won 38 trophies during his 26-year reign at Old Trafford and will now become a director and ambassador for the club.