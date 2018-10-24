Wenger sad to see Wigan relegated

  • From the section Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he is sad to watch Wigan go down after the Gunners beat Roberto Martinez's side 4-1 at home to move into fourth spot in the Premier League and confirm the Latics' relegation.

Lukas Podolski gave Arsenal an early lead before Shaun Maloney's free-kick brought Wigan level, but goals from Theo Walcott, Podolski and Aaron Ramsey in the second half secured the three points for Arsenal.

The win sees the Gunners move one point above rivals Tottenham going into the last game of the season, knowing that victory at Newcastle on Sunday will guarantee qualification for next season's Champions League.

