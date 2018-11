Chelsea captain John Terry does not look like he has been able to shake off an ankle injury in time to play in the Europa League final against Benfica.

Interim manager Rafael Benitez has said a decision has still not been on Terry's availability but it seems unlikely that he will be named in the starting 11. He could even miss out on a place on the bench.

Terry also sat out Chelsea's last major European final as he was suspended for their Champions League victory over Bayern Munich last season.