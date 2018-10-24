Everton should go for Benitez - Savage

Robbie Savage believes Everton should go for former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as a replacement for David Moyes, who is joining Manchester United.

Benitez is expected to leave Chelsea at the end of this season, after leading the club to victory in the Europa League final.

Savage also does not think Roberto Mancini should have been sacked from Manchester City, and says Roberto Martinez should stay at Wigan - despite being relegated from the Premier League.

