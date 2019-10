Bradford City celebrate promotion to League One after beating Northampton Town 3-0 at Wembley in the League Two play-off final.

On their second trip to the national stadium in three months, the Bantams ran out comfortable winners after three goals in the first 30 minutes.

Headers from James Hanson and Rory McArdle put City ahead before Nahki Wells's far-post volley sealed the win.

