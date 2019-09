Sir Alex Ferguson salutes Manchester United fans one last time after his 1500th and final match in charge finishes in an incredible 5-5 draw at West Brom.

Ferguson's side were 3-0 and 5-2 up but a second-half hat-trick from Romelu Lukaku denied the Scot a farewell victory.

The Red Devils have scored 2,769 goals in all competitions under Ferguson, but the last time they drew a match 5-5 was against Lincoln in 1895.