Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Alan Kelly recalls the events of the abandoned match against England in 1995.

Kelly cites the actions of a "minority of people that turn it bad for everybody" and calls on supporters to "leave behind" the past ahead of Wednesday night's friendly between the two nations at Wembley, the first time they have faced each other since.

Former Preston North End, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Kelly won 34 international caps during his career.