Jonathan Tehau sparks wild celebrations by scoring for Tahiti in a Confederations Cup match against Nigeria in Brazil.

Tahiti's team of amateurs are ranked 138th in the world and became the first nation other than Australia and New Zealand to lift the Oceania Nations Cup last June.

The South Pacific islanders went on to lose 6-1 to Nigeria. Their next game is against World Cup winners Spain on Thursday. That game is also live on the BBC.

Available to UK users only.