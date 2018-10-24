Substitute Sebastian Giovinco's goal gives Italy a thrilling 4-3 win over Japan in Group A of the Confederations Cup.

A Keisuke Honda penalty opened the scoring before Shinji Kagawa's volley doubled the Japanese lead, only for Daniele De Rossi's header to reduce the deficit before half-time.

Atsuto Uchida's own goal then levelled the scores and Mario Balotelli's penalty put the Italians ahead, only for Shinji Okazaki to head Japan level - before Giovinco's decisive strike.

Available to UK users only