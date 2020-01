BBC Sport looks back to arguably Brazil's most painful defeat, when in front of over 200,000 fans in the Maracana they lost 2-1 to neighbours Uruguay in the final match of the 1950 World Cup.

It secured Uruguay's second Jules Rimet trophy, but the manner of defeat deeply affected Brazilian football and society for many years after, and to this day is still known in Brazil as "Maracanazo" ("The Maracana Blow").

