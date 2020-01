Defender David Luiz ensured a clean sheet for Brazil with an unbelievable goal-line clearance on their way to an emphatic 3-0 win against Spain in the Confederations Cup final.

BBC Sport's Gary Lineker discussed whether it was one of the greatest clearances of all time with guests Alan Hansen, Alan Shearer and Gianluca Vialli.

The breathtaking performance by Brazil at the Maracana ensured they claimed a third consecutive Confederations Cup.

