Linfield manager David Jeffrey expects a tough challenge from IF Fuglafjordur in Wednesday night's Europa League away first leg tie.

Jeffrey made a number of summer signings as the Blues continue to rebuild their squad after finishing third in the Premier Division last season.

The manager hopes the Europa League ties will prepare his side for a difficult start to the league campaign as they face Portadown, Cliftonville, Crusaders and Glentoran in their first four games.