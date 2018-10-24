England 8-0 Turkey - reaction

Watch post-match reaction after England's women thrash Turkey 8-0 in their second qualifier for the 2015 World Cup at Fratton Park.

Brent Hills, the Under-23 head coach and formerly assistant manager to Hope Powell, has taken charge of the opening two qualifiers as England set out on the road to Canada 2015.

Karen Carney scored a first-half hat-trick as England women opened their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 6-0 thrashing of Belarus on Saturday.

This is a live BBC Sport stream.

Available to UK users only.

