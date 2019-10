BBC Points West travels to Guernsey to meet Stephen Lansdown - the billionaire owner of Bristol City and Bristol Rugby.

Bristol-born Lansdown, 60, made his fortune as a chartered accountant and has been involved in sport since 1996, when he joined the board at City.

He has spent an estimated £50m on the club but, after their relegation to League One, is now keen to avoid the big money signings and invest instead in young talent for the future.