County Antrim reach the final of the Under-15 section of the Milk Cup youth football tournament by beating Liverpool 2-1 at Portstewart.

Brendy Glackin gave the Northern Ireland boys a 2-0 lead, before Connor Masterson scored a late consolation goal.

County Antrim will face Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton in the final on Friday.

Everton are aiming for a sixth success in this section of the tournament.