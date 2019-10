Liverpool's most famous sporting sisters, Everton Ladies footballer Nikita Parris and Olympic boxer Natasha Jonas, talk about their careers.

Jonas became the first British female boxer to fight in an Olympic Games at London 2012, while Parris joined Everton at the age of 14 and has gone on to represent England at under-15 and under-17 level.

