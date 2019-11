A 17-year-old Gareth Bale scores his first senior goal with a sublime free-kick for Southampton against Derby in the 2006/07 Championship season.

The Welsh winger has become the most expensive footballer in history after signing for Real Madrid.

The transfer fee of £85.3m (100m euros) breaks the world record of £80m set in 2009 when Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid.

Available to UK users only.