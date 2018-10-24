Dan Walker presents the first World Football Focus of the 2013-14 season in the company of former Germany international Dietmar Hamann.

BBC Sport's Garth Crooks talks to David Moyes about succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United manager, with the former Everton boss predicting an "exciting" Premier League season.

Moyes' successor at Goodison Park, Roberto Martinez, also discusses the new season in England, while former Chelsea boss Rafael Benitez talks about his new challenge in Serie A as manager of Napoli.