BBC Sport looks back at other British footballers who have played abroad, as Ashley Cole prepares to make his Seria A debut with Roma.

Cole, 33, joined the Italian club on a two-year deal in June after Chelsea opted not to offer him a new contract.

The left-back, who won 107 England caps, is hoping to be in the starting line-up when his new club face Fiorentina at 19.45 BST on Saturday evening.

