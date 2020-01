BBC Sport looks back at some of Gareth Bale's best Premier League goals from the past two seasons, after confirmation that Real Madrid have broken the world transfer record to sign the Wales star from Tottenham.

Bale has agreed a £300,000 per week, six-year deal after sealing an £85.3m (100m euros) move which eclipses the £80m Real paid Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League.

Available to UK users only.