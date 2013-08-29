Shankly's footballing philosophies

With Monday marking the 100th anniversary of legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly's birth, BBC Sport looks back at some of his footballing philosophies.

Shankly built the foundations for Liverpool to become one of the most successful teams in the history of European football.

During his 15 years in charge he won three First Division Championships, two FA Cups, and a UEFA Cup, paving the way for his assistant Bob Paisley to take the side on to dominate Europe in years to come.

Liverpool are planning to hold a minute's applause in memory of Shankly before their game with Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.