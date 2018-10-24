Former Tottenham coach Clive Allen says it could have been very different for Gareth Bale, as he was close to being sold during his early years with the club.

A permanent move to either Birmingham or Nottingham Forest was on the cards for the new Real Madrid player, but Allen says that it was Bale's decision to stay at Spurs and "fight" for his place.

The 24-year-old Wales forward was presented to supporters at the Bernabeu on Monday following his world record £85.3m (100m euros) transfer from White Hart Lane.