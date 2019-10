Portadown hammer Ballinamallard 11-0 in an amazing Irish Premiership match at Shamrock Park.

It equals the post-war record in top-flight Irish League football, matching Distillery's 11-0 win over Bangor in 1966.

The goals were scored by Gary Twigg (3), Kevin Braniff (3), Peter McMahon (2), Darren Murray (2) and Ryan McStay.