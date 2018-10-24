Portadown's 11 goals equals post-war record

Portadown's amazing 11-0 win over Ballinamallard United at Shamrock Park equals the post-war record for the biggest score in top-flight Irish League football.

The last tally that big was in November 1966 when Distillery defeated Bangor 11-0.

The goals were scored by Gary Twigg (3), Kevin Braniff (3), Peter McMahon (2), Darren Murray (2) and Ryan McStay.

Incredibly, Ballinamallard had possessed one of the best defensive records in the Irish Premiership this season, conceding just three goals in their opening five fixtures. They had two men sent-off late in the game.