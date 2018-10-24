One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson is injured in a tackle by Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor during a charity football match to raise money for the Stiliyan Petrov Cancer Foundation.

Agbonlahor plans to apologise to the boy band star when they next meet up, saying it was "one of those things". He added: "I know he enjoyed playing in the game and it's fantastic that he took time out to be here."

The pair were playing in a match at Celtic Park organised by former midfielder Petrov, who retired in May a year after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport.