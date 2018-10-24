A Brazilian team's physio stuns their opponents by making a controversial double save to prevent them scoring during a cup match, before being chased from the pitch.

Serie D club Aparecidence's physio sneaked on to the pitch during the game to block two attempts on goal from opposition side Tupi.

His efforts were enough to keep the game tied at 2-2, sending Aparecidence through to the semi-finals on away goals. Tupi are reportedly appealing to get the result overturned.

