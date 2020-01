Manager Arsene Wenger describes Arsenal's 2-1 win at Marseille as an "important three points" in Group F of the Champions League.

Despite a "timid" first half, Theo Walcott's volley and Aaron Ramsey's sixth goal of the season earned victory, with Jordan Ayew scoring a late penalty for the hosts.

Italian side Napoli - who visit Arsenal next - beat last season's defeated finalists Borussia Dortmund 2-1 to join the Gunners at the top of the group.