Why did Van Persie choose number 20?

Why did Robin Van Persie choose the number 20 shirt when he signed for Manchester United in 2012?

In an interview for Football Focus, former United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen gives us the answer.

Van Persie went on to become the Premier League's top scorer last season with 26 goals, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa in the game that sealed United's 20th league title.

Meulensteen joined United's coaching staff in 2001, but left Old Trafford in the summer when David Moyes brought in his own backroom team.

Watch the full interview with Rene Meulensteen on Football Focus, Saturday, 21 September, 12:15 BST on BBC One, BBC One HD and on the BBC Sport website.

