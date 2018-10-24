Gary Hamilton says his Glenavon side face a key series of matches in the coming weeks as they bid to continue their promising start to the Premiership season.

The Lurgan Blues lie third in the table, one behind leaders Cliftonville, but play the Reds, Crusaders, Linfield and Portadown in quick succession in the league.

Player-manager Hamilton and first team coach Nigel Law explain how the coaching staff complement each other on training nights at Mourneview Park and commend the application and enthusiasm of the players at the club.