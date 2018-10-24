Hamilton warns of crucial period ahead

  • From the section Irish

Gary Hamilton says his Glenavon side face a key series of matches in the coming weeks as they bid to continue their promising start to the Premiership season.

The Lurgan Blues lie third in the table, one behind leaders Cliftonville, but play the Reds, Crusaders, Linfield and Portadown in quick succession in the league.

Player-manager Hamilton and first team coach Nigel Law explain how the coaching staff complement each other on training nights at Mourneview Park and commend the application and enthusiasm of the players at the club.

Top videos

Top Stories

Christian Coleman, Justin Gatlin and Zharnel Hughes
Raheem Sterling
Riyad Mahrez
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Harry Kane celebrates
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Ireland's frustration shows at the final whistle
Michael Johnson
Video