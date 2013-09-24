Player loses teeth in head-first tackle

  • From the section Football

Argentinos Juniors say midfielder Gaspar Iniguez lost three teeth when making a head-first tackle at the feet of Boca Juniors' Cristian Erbes.

The club said that Iniguez dived to head the ball when it was barely a few centimetres off the ground, believing he could get there before Erbes two minutes from the end of the 0-0 draw in the Argentine "Inicial" championship on Sunday.

Erbes went to kick the ball as Iniguez made his dive, while the Boca Juniors player also suffered a minor leg injury.

Available to UK users only.

There is no commentary on this video.

Top videos

Top Stories

Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring for Manchester City against Aston Villa
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Southampton player covered by a question mark
  • From the section Football
Mark Selby (left) and Ding Junhui
  • From the section Snooker
Patrick Mahomes
Kimia Alizadeh of Iran celebrates with the national flag after winning the women's -57kg bronze medal bout of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Taekwondo event
  • From the section News
Emma Mitchell scores for Tottenham
Video
  • From the section Football