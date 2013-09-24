Player loses teeth in head-first tackle

Argentinos Juniors say midfielder Gaspar Iniguez lost three teeth when making a head-first tackle at the feet of Boca Juniors' Cristian Erbes.

The club said that Iniguez dived to head the ball when it was barely a few centimetres off the ground, believing he could get there before Erbes two minutes from the end of the 0-0 draw in the Argentine "Inicial" championship on Sunday.

Erbes went to kick the ball as Iniguez made his dive, while the Boca Juniors player also suffered a minor leg injury.

