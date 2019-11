BBC Sport's Pat Nevin analyses the movement of Arsenal's Olivier Giroud and looks at why new signing Mesut Ozil is a dream arrival for the French striker.

Giroud, who moved to the Emirates for £12m from Montpellier in 2012, has scored four Premier League goals this season, one of which was set up by Ozil just minutes into the German's debut at Sunderland.

Arsene Wenger's side are top of the Premier League - level on points with north London rivals Tottenham - and travel to Swansea on Saturday.