Sheffield Wednesday 4-4 Chelsea

Watch all the goals as Chelsea come back from three goals down to lead Sheffield Wednesday 4-3 in an incredible 1985 League Cup quarter-final tie that eventually ends 4-4.

The Owls cruise into a 3-0 half-time lead with Lee Chapman and Brian Marwood among the goals, but substitute Paul Canoville scores twice as a Chelsea side including Pat Nevin and Kerry Dixon fight back to lead.

However, Wednesday's Mel Sterland keeps his nerve by scoring a last-gasp penalty to force a second replay, which the Londoners won 2-1.