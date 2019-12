Liverpool Ladies clinch their first Women's Super League title by beating Bristol Academy 2-0 in the end-of-season decider.

The visitors, who went into the match two points behind Liverpool, needed to win to snatch the championship, but the hosts dominated from the start, taking the lead through a Louise Fors penalty after Nicole Rolser was fouled.

Katrin Omarsdottir's fine finish sealed victory to end Arsenal's run of nine consecutive titles in the women's game.

