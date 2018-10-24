BBC Sport's Dan Roan reports on accusations the Football Association failed to investigate suspicious betting activity at three non-league clubs.

Billericay Town, AFC Hornchurch and Chelmsford all came under scrutiny from the FA after bookmakers stopped taking bets on several matches involving the clubs in the Conference South last season.

Sources at the FA have told the BBC a lack of direct contact with the three clubs does not mean enquiries have not been made, with a spokesman stating: "The FA takes the matter of integrity extremely seriously. The FA does not confirm any details of investigations or enquiries made, or indeed whether they are ongoing".