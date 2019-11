Angry Levski Sofia fans force new coach Ivaylo Petev to take off the team's shirt at his first news conference, before escorting him out.

The fans were unhappy at Petev's appointment at the Bulgarian club as they believe he is a supporter of arch city rivals CSKA Sofia.

Several dozen hostile fans burst in shortly after the start of Petev's first news conference, making him remove his shirt before ushering him out of the room.

Petev has since quit the club.

