BBC Sport looks back at some of England's most memorable goals at past World Cup finals ahead of Brazil 2014.

Highlights include Sir Geoff Hurst's famous goal in the closing stages of the 1966 World Cup final, David Platt's extra-time winner against Belgium in 1990, and David Beckham's free-kick against Colombia in 1998.

England kick off their World Cup campaign against Italy in the Amazonian city of Manaus on Saturday 14 June.