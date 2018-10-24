Kasami goal one of the best - Jol

Fulham manager Martin Jol says Pajtim Kasami's goal in their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace was "one of the best" he has ever seen.

The Switzerland midfielder cancelled out Adrian Mariappa's opener with a spectacular dipping volley before Steve Sidwell added another brilliant strike before half-time. Dimitar Berbatov and Philippe Senderos completed the rout.

The win meant Fulham recorded back-to-back victories for the first time in the Premier League this season and moved them up to 14th, one point behind Manchester United in eighth.

