BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James takes on BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson in predicting the scores for this weekend's Premier League fixtures.

The Arsenal fan believes the Gunners will beat Liverpool at the Emirates, while the Premier League's first ever Welsh derby between Cardiff and Swansea will end in a draw.

You can watch Greg James on Football Focus, Saturday, 2 November 12:00 GMT on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.