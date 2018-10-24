Stoke City goalkeeper Asmir Begovic says it was a "cool feeling" to score his side's only goal in their 1-1 draw against Southampton at the Britannia Stadium.

Begovic's clearance bounced over visiting goalkeeper Artur Boruc and into the net after just 13 seconds, before Jay Rodriguez equalized for the Saints just before half-time.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international - who admitted to "feeling bad" for his opposite number - joins an elite club of Premier League goal scoring keepers alongside Peter Schmeichel, Brad Friedel, Paul Robinson and Tim Howard.

