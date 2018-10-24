Sven: England 'were as good as Italy'

In his new memoir, Sven Goran Eriksson claims he was going to manage Manchester United after Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

Speaking to the Today programme's John Humphrys, the former England manager said he did not "regret" anything over his time in charge of the national team.

He said: "We reached the quarter final three times in three big tournaments. I think in 2006 we should've done better because we had a very, very strong team.

"Italy won the World Cup at that time, and I think were as good as Italy, but unfortunately penalty shoot-outs knocked us out."

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 5 November 2013.