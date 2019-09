BBC East Midlands Today goes back to school with teenage Derby County striker Mason Bennett.

Bennett, 17, returned to Shirebrook Academy to visit some of his former teachers and friends and reflect on his rise to the Rams first team.

Bennett became the club's youngest player when he featured against Middlesbrough in October 2011 and their youngest goalscorer when he netted in the 5-0 FA Cup victory over Tranmere Rovers earlier this year.