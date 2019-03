Dan Walker is joined by former England striker Kevin Davies for this week's Focus Forum, as they look ahead to the national side's next two friendlies ahead of the World Cup in Brazil.

England play Chile on 15 November and Germany four days later, with both matches at Wembley.

The pair also discuss the forthcoming World Cup European play-offs, with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal facing Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Sweden in one of the four ties.