After producing an inspired display at White Hart Lane, Newcastle goalkeeper Tim Krul believes the Magpies' 1-0 win against Tottenham is "a major three points" for the club.

Loic Remy's early strike gave Newcastle the lead, but Krul thwarted all Spurs' efforts to draw level, making 14 saves in the match, more than any other keeper in the Premier League so far this season.

Afterwards, Newcastle boss Alan Pardew described the Dutch keeper as "one of the best in the Premier League".